Small businesses join governor to push for additional relief

Officials have repeatedly noted that trends in confirmed cases often predict trends in death tolls weeks in advance, with rising case counts often foreshadowing more deaths and hospitalizations. But vaccines and the arrival of a more contagious COVID-19 strain first found in the United Kingdom could alter the trends. Roughly 63% of those who have died from coronavirus in Nevada have been 70 or older and the state is prioritizing the demographic for early vaccine distribution.

The federal government has provided Nevada significantly less vaccine doses than the state claims it has the capacity to administer, delaying the process of getting shots into arms. Sisolak, a Democrat, asked acting U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Norris Cochran in a letter on Monday why Nevada has received the second-lowest number of vaccine doses per capita among U.S. states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly 273,000 cases and 4,088 deaths have been reported in Nevada throughout the pandemic. The number of infections is generally thought to be higher than reported because many people have not been tested, while studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

AP writers Ken Ritter and Scott Sonner reported from Las Vegas and Reno, Nev. Metz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

