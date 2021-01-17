Small group of armed protesters dwarfed by police at Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A small group of gun-toting demonstrators rallied Sunday outside of Michigan's Capitol building in front of a throng of law enforcement officers on high alert after this month's deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol.

About a dozen protesters openly carried guns, including some who promoted the anti-government “boogaloo" movement, a slang term adopted by the pro-gun extremist movement that is a reference to a sequel — in their case, a second U.S. civil war.

Some boogaloo promoters insist they aren’t genuinely advocating for violence. But the boogaloo been linked to a recent string of domestic terrorism plots, including the arrests of three Nevada men accused of conspiring to incite violence during protests in Las Vegas.

A few other protesters, who were not openly armed, wore hats supporting President Donald Trump or falsely claimed the election was stolen. Trump's term will end Wednesday when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.