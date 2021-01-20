Smooth Psaki shows new tone in first Biden press briefing

When Miller asked if Biden believed that Trump should be barred from holding public office again, she didn't directly answer, although she said Biden ran because he didn't believe Trump could do the job capably.

Fox News Channel's Peter Doocy wondered, given Biden's call for unity in his inaugural address, whether the president thought the Senate should move forward with an impeachment trial for Trump.

“His view is the way to bring the country together is to address the problems we're facing,” she said.

Psaki, who double-masked before taking them off to answer questions, threw subtle shade at the notably lax mask-wearing habits of Trump and many in his administration.

“The president has also asked us to be models for the American people,” she said.

A relentless ability to stay on message produced at least one cringe-worthy line: “The issue that he wakes up every day focused on is getting this pandemic under control. The issue he goes to bed every night focused on is getting this pandemic under control,” she said.

Psaki showed a bone-dry wit when one reporter asked if Biden planned to keep the new color scheme that Trump ordered for Air Force One.