 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Social-worker, rights groups sue Ohio city over abortion ban

  • Updated
  • 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Groups advocating for professional social workers and women's rights challenged a small Ohio city's ban on abortion Wednesday, arguing it is an “extraordinarily broad” infringement on the constitutional rights of due process and free speech.

The lawsuit argues that the abortion restriction approved last May by the city of Lebanon, in southwest Ohio, should be declared illegal regardless of whether the U.S. Supreme Court follows through with a leaked opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

“This case concerns whether a municipal government may enact a vague, sweeping ordinance that can be interpreted to criminalize virtually all activity even tangentially connected to abortion without providing fair notice of the specific conduct it forbids,” lawyers for the ACLU of Ohio and Democracy Forward argued on behalf of the National Association of Social Workers and Women Have Options-Ohio.

People are also reading…

The litigation also asserts that, by declaring actions misdemeanors at the local level that are considered felonies by the state, the Lebanon ban violates Ohio’s home rule provisions.

Lebanon's ban was one of four that cropped up around Ohio last year, part of a national effort to ban abortion “one city at a time” by the Texas-based Sanctuary Cities of the Unborn organization. Nearby Mason passed, then repealed, its ban and two other cities — Celina in Mercer County and London in Madison County — saw their measures fizzle.

According to the Texas group's website, 49 cities across the U.S. have so far passed similar abortion bans.

Right to Life East Texas director Mark Lee Dickson, a Southern Baptist minister leading the charge for local abortion restrictions, said the ACLU has already sued over laws similar to Lebanon's in Texas and lost.

“We stand behind the Lebanon ordinance as it is drafted, and we believe we will see a victory in Lebanon, Ohio,” Dickson said Wednesday.

He said former Texas Solicitor General Jonathan F. Mitchell has agreed to represent Lebanon against in the Ohio case. Mitchell and Dickson worked together to craft the Texas state abortion law that could soon upend Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion in the U.S.

Plaintiffs in the Ohio challenge told the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio in Wednesday's filing that the Lebanon ban — which forbids anyone from taking action that “aids or abets” an abortion — appears to require social workers not to discuss abortion when counseling pregnant clients. Abiding by that restriction “would conflict with social workers’ ethical obligation to promote the client’s self-determination,” they argue.

The social workers' association has taken a position that reproductive freedom is a human right.

The groups also allege the Ohio ban includes a list of exemptions and affirmative defenses that “simply exacerbate the law's vagueness problem,” and its broad language could be interpreted as allowing enforcement behind Lebanon city limits.

Dickson said the law being challenged was written to ban performing or aiding or abetting abortions only within Lebanon city limits.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden spent several hours in Ukraine, driving from the border with Slovakia to a town 10 minutes away to see first lady Olena Zelenska on Mother's Day. Biden is the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during the war, while Zelenska's public appearance was her first since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The first ladies met at a school being used to temporarily house Ukrainian migrants. Biden and Zelenska came together in a small classroom and greeted each other in front of reporters before they met in private. Zelenska and her two children have been staying at an undisclosed location for their safety.

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Afghans still adjusting to US: New life, new struggles

Afghans still adjusting to US: New life, new struggles

For many of the Afghans evacuated to the United States last August, their journey remains very much a work in progress. They face a future filled with uncertainty and anxiety. Refugees say in interviews with The Associated Press that they are grateful to the U.S. for rescuing them and family members. Some refugees had faced possible reprisals for working with the Afghan government or American forces during the long war with the Taliban. But they say they often struggle to gain a foothold in a new land. They strain to pay their bills and to figure out how to apply for asylum.

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

The Biden administration sought Friday to downplay the role of American intelligence in the high-profile sinking of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, distancing itself from any direct role in one of the greatest embarrassments for Russia since it attacked Ukraine. A day after an American official confirmed that the U.S. provided Ukraine with information on the location of the ship, the White House and Pentagon described a more limited role and said the Ukrainians make their own decisions.

What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel

What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel

In one form or another, every Supreme Court nominee is asked during Senate hearings about his or her views of the landmark abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. Now, a draft opinion obtained by Politico suggests that a majority of the court is prepared to strike down the Roe v. Wade decision from 1973, leaving it to the states to determine a woman’s ability to get an abortion. Republican-nominated justices now hold a 6-3 majority, and they gave varying answers to senators when asked for their views on the abortion case.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

Democrats' bill would make Roe v. Wade law and expand it

Democrats' bill would make Roe v. Wade law and expand it

Abortion legislation facing a Senate test vote would enshrine into federal law the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Senate Democrats are moving quickly to try to codify the 50-year-old ruling after a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggested the court is poised to overturn the case. Republicans are expected to block the Senate bill with Wednesday's vote, giving Democrats few options to fight the court’s eventual ruling. The bill would also expand protections, invalidating many state laws that Democrats and abortion-rights advocates say have infringed on the original ruling.

Biden pushes 'ultra-MAGA' label on GOP as he defends record

Biden pushes 'ultra-MAGA' label on GOP as he defends record

President Joe Biden is warning voters unhappy with soaring inflation and his stalled domestic agenda against turning power over to “ultra-MAGA” Republicans in the midterm elections. The president is increasingly trying to cast former President Donald Trump and his adherents as a political foil. Speaking at the White House less than six months before the elections, Biden acknowledged that he could “taste” the country’s dissatisfaction with Washington, particularly over rising prices. The president sought to channel the anger against the GOP. Republican Sen. Rick Scott, a prime target of Biden's criticism, responded that it's the Democrats’ agenda that is "hurting American families and no amount of spin can change that.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows United Airlines flight catching fire during while heading to Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News