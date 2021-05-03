Solar executive is 1st GOP candidate in Arizona Senate race

PHOENIX (AP) — Solar energy entrepreneur Jim Lamon kicked off a campaign for U.S. Senate Monday, becoming the first Republican to take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in next year’s election.

Lamon, who has never run for office and is not well-known to voters, released a video introducing himself as a Washington outsider and successful businessman.

He's entering what could be a crowded field of Republicans seeking the GOP nomination in one of the highest-profile 2022 U.S. Senate races.

“I have strong principled conservative positions that as a military veteran, as a job creator, I understand business,” Lamon told The Associated Press. “I understand how to compete globally. I am very much into a level playing field for our American workers.”

Lamon described growing up on a farm in Alabama and joining the ROTC to pay for college. He was stationed in Germany as an Army officer during the Cold War. He went on to work in the energy industry, first in coal and gas before turning to solar.

Lamon founded DepCom Power, a Scottsdale-based firm that engineers and builds utility-scale solar plants. He stepped down as CEO to focus on his Senate run but remains chairman.