 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Solar panel maker plans $36M Georgia factory, hiring 500

  • 0

AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) — Solar company NanoPV will invest $36 million to open a factory assembling solar panels in southwest Georgia, with plans to hire more than 500 employees.

NanoPV President and CEO Anna Selvan John said the New Jersey-based company would start production sometime next year in Americus. He said the company hopes to profit from a growing U.S. market for solar panels by offering panels that will produce more electricity than competitors.

The company will lease an existing building with plans to buy it later, Selvan John said.

John said workers would make $17 to $20 an hour, and that highly qualified workers might make more.

The company sells its solar technology to others, makes solar panels, and invests in solar farms, an unusual model in the solar industry. John said the goal is to be “as vertically integrated as possible.” NanoPV is currently developing a solar farm near Elberton in northeast Georgia.

Rusty Warner, executive director of the Americus-Sumter Payroll Development Authority, said in a statement that local officials had built a relationship with the company over six years.

Georgia will provide job training to workers valued at $1.83 million, said Alison Wentley, a spokesperson for the Georgia Economic Development Department. NanoPV could claim various tax breaks, including an income tax credit allowing it to deduct $4,000 per job annually from state income taxes, worth $10 million over five years.

People are also reading…

Americus and Sumter County could also give property tax breaks. Warner did not return a phone call and email seeking information Thursday.

Georgia has seen a large number of solar farm installations in recent years. South Korean solar panel company Hanwha Q Cells USA opened a $200 million plant in Dalton, northwest Georgia, in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alek Skarlatos, a hero soldier-turned-Republican congressional candidate, started a nonprofit shortly after his 2020 defeat in a western Oregon race, pledging to advocate for veterans “left high and dry” by the country "they put their lives on the line for."

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged Friday at the Capitol to “get it done” as Democrats strained to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after days of frantic negotiations.

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit, hoping to keep the U.S. government from bumping dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help.

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday acknowledged frustrations as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after frantic negotiations failed to produce a deal.

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first Women's March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

The Biden administration is temporarily relaxing the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements — a change that could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants.

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is violent crime on the rise?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News