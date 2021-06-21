Solar plants draw concerns from Louisiana farmers, officials

For years, Louisiana farmers had little competition for land. Now, solar companies are snapping up options for land where they could potentially build developments — and are able to pay much more to the landowners per acre than farmers usually do. Farmers are worried about being crowded out.

The Senate's second-ranking Republican, Franklinton Sen. Beth Mizell, plans a public hearing later this month where farmers and others concerned about solar developments can air their grievances.

During the legislative session, Mizell said farmers in Washington Parish came to her with “tears in their eyes” because of fears over solar developments. She suggested solar developments could “erase the character” of farming communities and undermine the fossil fuels industry in Louisiana.

“I thought we were an oil and gas state the whole time I’ve been here,” Mizell said.

Proponents of solar developments say such concerns are misplaced.

Stephen Wright, executive director of Gulf States Renewable Energy Industry Association, told The Advocate that even if Louisiana had the same share of energy coming from solar as California – when in fact it has far less – the solar developments would still take up less than 1% of available farmland in Louisiana.