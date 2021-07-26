Soldano raises most money of Republican governor candidates

“The party bosses think they get to decide who the next Republican nominee for governor will be, but they're wrong — that's up to we the people," Soldano said.

Rebandt raised $170,000 since forming his committee in March, including $61,000 he gave his campaign, and had a balance of $20,000.

Tudor Dixon of Norton Shores, the co-host of a conservative online news show, raised $132,000 since May and had $87,000 on hand. Ryan Kelley, an Ottawa County real estate broker who organized protests against the governor’s COVID-19 orders, raised $35,000 since January and had $17,000.

Other candidates raised nominal amounts or did not file reports, which is allowed if they receive or spend no more than $1,000.

Additional contenders could join the field.

An advisor to businessman Kevin Rinke, who has run Detroit-area car dealerships, said he is doing “due diligence.”

“It’s become abundantly clear that no other candidate can put together the campaign and resources necessary to defeat Gov. Whitmer,” Chris Grant said. "That’s why he’s prepared to initially invest $10 million to stop Gretchen Whitmer’s misguided administration.”