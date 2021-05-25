Some ag groups upset with Inslee over farm worker rules

Inslee spokesman Mike Faulk said Tuesday the governor's announcement did not mean an end to the state of emergency or to workplace protections necessary to address the threat of COVID-19.

“Under recent guidance from the CDC, fully vaccinated workers can now operate without the restrictions of masks or social distancing,” Faulk said. “This is the case in agriculture, and in all other workplace settings.”

But farm workers who live in communal housing are separately covered under rules from the state departments of Health and Labor & Industries, Faulk said. Those agencies are currently exploring changes to align with CDC guidance on masking and distancing, Faulk said.

“That latest update pertaining to housing will hopefully be final soon,” Faulk said.

The current rules require fully vaccinated farm workers to wear masks in off hours. They also limit the use of bunk beds to shelters housing no more than 15 workers, which reduces capacity in company housing.

Isolated 15-person groups can share restrooms, kitchens and buses with other isolated 15-worker groups if all workers are fully vaccinated, but the fully vaccinated workers must still wear masks and be socially distanced, according to the rules.