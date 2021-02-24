Some Arizona school districts planning to return to class

Hospitalizations also continue to drop, with the state's coronavirus dashboard reporting 1,449 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Tuesday, down from the pandemic peak of 5,082 on Jan. 11.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Arizona continues to ramp up expansion of vaccine access. More than 1 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine. At least 330,000 have gotten both doses. But some doses have had to go by the wayside.

Records show that over 220 vaccine doses in Arizona have been spoiled or wasted since the rollout began in December. In documents obtained from the Arizona Department of Health Services, a dozen health care providers from mostly smaller counties reported, as required, vials that were unusable or never administered. The spoiled doses were primarily the Moderna vaccine.

Most reported single-digit losses. However, the La Paz Health Department sustained the biggest with 100 doses of Moderna vaccine ending up spoiled, according to a Jan. 11 vaccine return form. Northern Cochise Community Hospital reported 70 doses lost on Dec. 31 because they had not been properly stored.

None of the wasted doses involved the state-run sites at State Farm Stadium in Glendale or Phoenix Municipal Stadium. The state Department of Health Services say “this type of waste is unacceptable.”

