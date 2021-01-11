Some assembly required: Georgia lawmakers meet amid COVID-19

ATLANTA (AP) — It's going to be another weird pandemic session of the Georgia General Assembly.

A House and Senate still struggling to operate amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak will see its members sworn in Monday to two-year terms. In one sign of the gravity of the times, guests will largely be banned from the chambers on a largely ceremonial day that often sees grandchildren wriggling on laps. And all 180 House members won't be sworn in at once, but rather in four socially distanced waves.

Senators for the first time will be required to wear masks, said Sen. Butch Miller, of Gainesville, the GOP nominee for Senate president pro tem. Masks were optional in the 56-member Senate during the tail end of last year’s sessions and during committee hearings since, even though multiple senators were sickened with the respiratory illness. Masks were mandated in the House last year.

Both chambers are requiring members and staff to take twice-weekly saliva tests to try to slow the spread of the virus. And they've also banned legislative pages as well as the usual processions of beauty queens and 4-H members who are normally honored at the legislature.