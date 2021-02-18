Some assembly required? Va. GOP sorts out nomination process

But it’s not at all clear that this proposal could get the necessary support from the committee, either.

The details of how the nomination process will work are of critical importance to the candidates, particularly in a gubernatorial race that has multiple well-funded candidates who currently appear unlikely to win a majority vote on a first ballot.

“(W)e now stand at an impasse with no apparent way forward,” Anderson wrote in his Jan. 26 letter. "From my perspective, the clock is ticking."

In an interview Friday, RPV spokesman John March said no significant progress has been made in the weeks since Anderson wrote his letter, but he downplayed the possibility that party bosses will choose a nominee.

“I've not seen anyone who wants that option,” he said.

Republican gubernatorial candidates, meanwhile, are eager to see the rules put in place so they can tailor their campaigns to whatever the nomination process will be.

“The State Central Committee will take care of its business, hopefully sooner rather than later, but that isn’t stopping us from doing everything it will take to win no matter the nomination,” Del. Kirk Cox said in an emailed statement.