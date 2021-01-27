Some Black communities in Florida have no vaccine access

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The predominantly Black farming communities on Lake Okeechobee's shores are at least 25 miles (40 kilometers) from the nearest Publix supermarket — and that's a problem, as Gov. Ron DeSantis has given the chain sole distribution rights for the coronavirus vaccine in Palm Beach County.

That prompted the mayors of Belle Glade, Pahokee and South Bay to send DeSantis a letter this week, asking him to expand the county's distribution network as it will be impossible for many senior residents of these low-income towns to get their shots. Some say that is a problem in poor communities statewide.

They want Florida to set up distribution sites in more low-income regions like it is doing in other parts of the state. DeSantis, for example, held a news conference Wednesday to announce that two sites would be set up in primarily white senior communities near Tampa and Orlando. The state has limited the vaccine to residents 65 and older and frontline medical providers.

Sugarcane is king in Belle Glade and its neighboring communities — more than half of the U.S. production comes from the region. About 5,000 of the combined 32,000 residents are 65 or older, according to the Census Bureau, and the median household income is about $26,000. That is right at the federal poverty line for a family of four.