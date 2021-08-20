Some California prison workers ordered to get vaccinated

Even union leaders were in the dark. Glen Stailey, president of the California Correctional Peace Officers Association, said through spokesman Nathan Ballard on Friday that the union is “awaiting CDCR's plan for implementation of the order and the impact to our members.”

The union represents about 28,000 officers and has pledged to fight any vaccination requirements.

More private employers and governments are requiring employees to be vaccinated amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, delaying plans for people to return to the office and jeopardizing in-person schooling. The mandates offer exemptions for people who decline because of a religious belief or qualifying medical reason.

In California, Newsom announced that state workers and all teachers must prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19, but they can choose to be tested frequently instead. In San Francisco and Los Angeles, all city employees, including police and firefighters, must get vaccinated without a testing option.

Contra Costa County, in the San Francisco Bay Area, announced last week it would require first responders to verify they are fully vaccinated or test weekly for the virus.