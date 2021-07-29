Some city facilities in Arizona to again have mask mandates

PHOENIX (AP) — As the number of new COVID-19 cases in Arizona grows, worried officials in the state's major cities are reinstituting mask requirements in response to new federal guidelines.

Tempe and Flagstaff will enact mask mandates in city buildings regardless of people's vaccination status beginning Friday while Phoenix's will take effect next week. The mandates will make an exception for children under 6.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said she directed the city manager on Wednesday to require a similar measure.

The Phoenix City Council voted in May to have the city automatically adjust mask policies to track with the latest guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the city said.

The CDC on Tuesday recommended that people in areas of substantial virus spread wear masks in indoor spaces whether or not they are vaccinated, citing the rapidly spreading delta variant.

Most of Arizona, including the Phoenix and Tucson areas, meets the threshold for substantial community spread.