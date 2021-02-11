Some Democrats say Lamont's budget falls short on equity

“It’s going to be very difficult to get this piece of legislation passed because when I talk about equity, I’m not just talking about expunging records, but I’m talking about economic equity,” McCrory said. “And that has not been discussed.”

While he acknowledged it's just the “beginning point” of discussions, McCrory made it clear he would not accept a “one-sided” view of whether a bill is equitable and predicted there will be “uncomfortable conversations” this session about racial fairness.

McCrory other Democratic lawmakers, including members of the General Assembly's Connecticut Progressive Caucus, have already proposed their own legalization bill that would, among other things, provide state grants to help train people with marijuana-related criminal records to participate in the new lawful industry and its secondary industries.

McCaw noted that Lamont's budget also includes an additional funding for many cities, including $32 million for Hartford. Also, nearly $300 million in capital spending for affordable housing, as well as more funding for economic development and other projects, could be directed to economically distressed communities.

“Look, I’m not going to sit here as an OPM secretary and the first African American OPM secretary and take shots that the black woman did not invest in equity.” she said. “This is about a frank discussion ... as to what we want equity to look like in the state of Connecticut. It’s not an ending point. It’s a starting point.”

