Some Hawaii hotels concerned about quarantine enforcement

“The hotel is currently short-staffed and cannot be policing everyone that comes in,” the survey said. “They would need to know who is under the mandatory quarantine.”

Hotel officials didn't immediately respond to requests to elaborate why the hotel declined to participate in the room key protocol.

In response to the hotel's concern about law enforcement, Alan Richmond, a spokesman for the Hawaii Police Department, said in a statement that the Hawaii Tourism Authority routes issues about visitors not responding to verification calls to Hawaii County Civil Defense.

“Police are notified and provided with the request for assistance from Civil Defense and in response our officers have conducted the physical follow up checks,” he said. “Likewise if hotel staff have concerns that guests are not abiding by the quarantine requirements they can contact HPD directly and an officer will be assigned to conduct a documented check (and take necessary action if a violations is determined).”

Hannemann noted one hotel — the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort — began limiting room key access on their own when the quarantine began.

Some hotels said they need more guidance, including what to do if guests refuse to comply. Other hotels said they can't participate because they have traditional, physical keys. One hotel reported it uses a code. Guests are let into the room but not given the code.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.