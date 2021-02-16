Some immigrants would get cheaper tuition in proposed plan

“That’s what I think about in this bill,” Pace said., “At what point are you an Arizonan and you get the benefit of being an Arizonan.”

He said he was supporting the effort because it requires someone to at least spend two years attending a high school in Arizona and graduate.

Democrats backed the measure but said it did not go far enough. They want a total repeal of Proposition 300, which was passed as the state was enacting legislation designed to crack down on illegal immigration.

Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales of Tucson said the proposal should be expanded so all who live in the state can get benefits. She said a full repeal would allow family members of DACA students to get benefits such as child care so they could better provide for their families.

“We really should be repealing, doing a full repeal, of Prop. 300,” Gonzales said.

Boyer said he does not know if voters would back a full repeal. But he does think he can persuade them to allow DACA recipeints, often called “Dreamers,” who have been here since they were very young get lower tuition while attending state colleges and universities.