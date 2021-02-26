Some Nebraska Medicaid expansion benefits put on hold

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraskans who qualify for Medicaid under the expansion measure approved by voters in 2018 won't be getting vision, dental or over-the-counter medication benefits anytime soon.

State officials said Thursday that their plans to offer those benefits starting April 1 have been put on hold after federal officials tasked with reviewing them raised concerns.

Officials under Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts had planned to require that recipients meet “wellness and personal responsibility” goals to qualify for those benefits.

State Medicaid Director Kevin Bagley told a legislative committee Thursday that President Joe Biden's administration objected to the plan and isn't likely to approve it in time for the rollout.

“The reality is, any direction we take at this point probably adds months to the implementation,” Bagley said in testimony to the Legislature's Appropriations Committee.