Some public lands in Nevada closed to overnight camping

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Land management officials in Nevada have announced a federal agency is closing sections of public land in Washoe and Lyon counties to overnight camping because people are violating the 14-day camping limit.

The Bureau of Land Management, known as BLM, said areas of Golden and Sun valleys near Chimney Drive and an area off State Route 50 will be closed starting April 1, The Reno Gazette-Journal reported Wednesday. The locations will remain open for day use and hiking.

Carson City District Manager Ken Collum said both of areas have had more people living in unofficial camps for extended periods, negatively impacting people who want to use the land.

Under the agency's policy, campers can only stay on undeveloped public land for 14 consecutive days within a 28-day period. Campers are then asked to move to a site at least 25 miles (40 kilometers) away.

Officials said 12.5 square miles (32.37 square kilometers) of public land has become home to dozens of people, with about 15 camps between the two locations and one to multiple vehicles or tents per camp.