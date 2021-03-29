Some West Virginia schools see spike in virus outbreaks

After the number of positive virus cases statewide peaked in early January at more than 8,000 per week, cases bottomed out under 1,300 for the week ending March 7 before rising again.

The number of patients hospitalized hasn’t been updated since Friday, when there were 222, a 47% increase from March 13.

West Virginia’s vaccination effort plans to target residents aged 16 to 29 with clinics at high schools and colleges. All residents aged 16 and over have been eligible for shots since last week.

Currently, over 29% of the state’s total population is at least partially vaccinated, according to federal data. About 18% are fully inoculated against the disease that has killed 2,638 people so far. Four new deaths were reported on Monday.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said Monday it will provide vaccines to students aged 16 and up at eight high schools.

“We’re changing our strategy to vaccinate in the groups where we continue to see COVID-19 spread,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “Unfortunately, we continue to see high numbers of cases and outbreaks in our schools, mostly related to sports, so that’s one of the places we want to focus our efforts.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.