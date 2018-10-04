CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Absentee voters living within a Wyoming school district will receive new ballots for the upcoming November election after an error was discovered on the initial ones.
The Cody Enterprise reports the Park County Clerk's Office announced Tuesday that staff are mailing out replacement absentee ballots after discovering an error limited to ballots that had already been sent to voters in the race for Cody School District Board of Trustees.
The ballot instructed voters to vote for up to four school board candidates. The ballot language should have told voters to select up to only three candidates.
County officials say the error will in no way impact the ability of any voter to cast their ballot for the upcoming election on Nov. 6.
Information from: The Cody Enterprise, http://www.codyenterprise.com