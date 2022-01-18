 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Son of ex-Congress hopeful Mark Harris running for NC House

  • Updated
  • 0

APEX, N.C. (AP) — The son of a former North Carolina congressional candidate whose testimony in a 2019 absentee ballot fraud hearing contributed to state officials ordering a new election says he will run for the General Assembly this year.

John Harris of Apex, a former federal prosecutor and current private attorney, told news outlets he intends to seek the Republican nomination in a state House district in southwest Wake County. Under a map recently enacted by the legislature but currently challenged in court, Harris likely would seek to unseat two-term Democrat Rep. Julie von Haefen.

Harris' father, the Rev. Mark Harris, appeared to get the most votes in the November 2018 election in the south-central 9th Congressional District. But witnesses told state officials Bladen County operative McCrae Dowless, who was working in part for Harris' campaign at the time, had gathered hundreds of absentee ballots from voters with the help of assistants. At a State Board of Elections hearing, the workers testified they were directed to collect blank or incomplete ballots, forge signatures on them and even fill in votes for local candidates.

People are also reading…

The elder Harris had said he was surprised by the allegations, but John Harris testified he warned his parents he thought Dowless used shady methods and should be avoided. The board ordered a new election in which Mark Harris did not participate. Dowless was later charged with obstruction of justice, perjury and other charges. His case is pending.

John Harris said in an interview he did what he thought was right in the case, and has a good relationship with his parents, even though they made decisions with which he did not agree.

"Our relationship absolutely transcends politics,” Harris said, adding that his candidacy won't be about those events. “I’m really focused on the future, and not the past.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WRAL-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility

In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was a closed-door huddle by an embattled President Joe Biden with his own party's senators, apparently for naught. An eyebrow-raising speech on the Senate floor by a recalcitrant Democrat. And a defiant news conference by the top House Republican.

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top diplomat angrily rejected U.S. allegations that Moscow was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine, as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills Monday.

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

ATLANTA (AP) — Pounding his hand for emphasis, President Joe Biden challenged senators Tuesday to “stand against voter suppression” by changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes.

Legal risks in sedition conspiracy case against Oath Keepers

Legal risks in sedition conspiracy case against Oath Keepers

The seditious conspiracy case against members and associates of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group marks the boldest attempt so far by the government to prosecute those who attacked the U.S. Capitol, but invoking the rarely used charge carries considerable risks.

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats' major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The failure of last week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings to resolve escalating tensions over Ukraine has put Russia, the United States and its European allies in uncharted post-Cold War territory, posing significant challenges for the main players to avoid an outright and potentially disastrous confrontation.

Ex-hedge fund CEO enters topsy-turvy Senate GOP primary race

Ex-hedge fund CEO enters topsy-turvy Senate GOP primary race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After several months of positioning himself to run, ex-hedge fund CEO David McCormick is entering Pennsylvania's campaign for U.S. Senate, bringing a glittering resume and high-level connections across government, finance and politics to a topsy-turvy GOP primary field in one of the nation's premier contests.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tonga volcano blamed for oil spill in Peru

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News