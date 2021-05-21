Sotomayor: Americans need to take critical look at policing

Sotomayor went on to say: “It’s a question about what do we, as society, how do we as a society want the police to interact with us? And not just to say, with Black people, or brown people or Asian people or even white people, but all of us. Because the parameters we set will apply to all of us at some point.”

Sotomayor made the comments as part of a talk with Rabbi Lyle Fishman of the Ohr Kodesh Congregation in Maryland, just outside Washington. The conversation between the two was pre-recorded and made public to the congregation and community Thursday evening via Zoom.

“All of us are dealing with the difficult subject of abuse of power in our society today,” Fishman said, before asking Sotomayor to talk about the difficulty particularly for "young people of color living in a world with serious inequality of law enforcement.”