 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sotomayor sees good in colleagues despite differences

  • 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Tuesday that even though her views often differ from her colleagues', she realizes “there's good in every one of them.”

The 67-year-old justice spoke to a crowd of around 3,000 students, faculty and staff at Washington University in St. Louis. Sotomayor didn't deliver a speech but answered questions from Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and from students.

Sotomayor's appearance came amid hearings on the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who would become the first Black female Supreme Court justice. Sotomayor didn't address the process and there were no questions about Jackson.

But the issue of political polarization came up, prompting a long sigh from Sotomayor.

“There's a lot of screaming between people,” she said, drawing laughs when she said she often has different views than some of her colleagues, “probably the majority right now.” Conservatives outnumber liberals on the court 6-3, with one of the liberals, Stephen Breyer, set to retire.

People are also reading…

Sotomayor harkened back to lessons learned from her mother, who died in July and taught her to find and bring out the best in people.

“I try very, very hard to see the good in them, because there's good in every one of them,” she said.

Sotomayor. the court's first Latina justice, was nominated by President Barack Obama and has served on the Supreme Court since 2009. She rarely speaks in public but appeared at ease during her St. Louis appearance, walking among the crowd, sometimes shaking hands or offering a pat on the shoulder as she answered questions.

Sotomayor’s comments came a day after Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced that they would vote to confirm Jackson, all but assuring President Joe Biden’s nominee will reach the historic milestone. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said last week that she would back Jackson, who would become the sixth female justice in the court's more than 200-year history.

Though not directly addressing Jackson’s nomination, Sotomayor recalled navigating her own nomination.

“When I was being nominated, people said I wasn’t smart enough to be on the Supreme Court,” Sotomayor, a graduate of Princeton and Yale Law School. “It felt like, ’What’s enough, and when is it enough?”

She offered advice for those who encounter racism.

“You have to be part of what educates them," she said. "You have to be part of what talks with them and brings out from them the best in themselves in order for them to listen to what you’re trying to say.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military’s poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.

Budget: New Titans stadium, grocery tax pause, vote machines

Budget: New Titans stadium, grocery tax pause, vote machines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers peppered Gov. Bill Lee's finance team with questions Tuesday about its proposal to authorize $500 million in bonds to help the Tennessee Titans build a new enclosed stadium. Some said the request caught them by surprise, since they approved a tax break for the team's planned stadium upgrades just last year.

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities accused the departing forces on Sunday of committing war crimes and leaving behind a “scene from a horror movie.”

Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams first ran for Georgia governor in 2018, her lackluster personal finances and a hefty bill from the IRS gave Republicans fodder to question how she could manage a state budget when she struggled with her own debts.

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden's nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she'll become the first Black female justice.

Zelenskyy: Retreating Russians leave many mines behind

Zelenskyy: Retreating Russians leave many mines behind

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his people early Saturday that retreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory,” even around homes and corpses.

Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets

Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets, buildings and yards strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, many of them evidently killed at close range.

Watch Now: Related Video

30,000 service members from Europe and North America endure the Arctic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News