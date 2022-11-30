 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Africans protest pending release of Hani's killer

  • Updated
  • 0

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — More than a thousand people gathered outside the Kgosi Mampuru II prison in South Africa on Wednesday to protest against the pending release of Janusz Walus, the convicted killer of anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani.

Members of the ruling African National Congress party and the South African Communist Party, of which latter Hani was the general secretary when he was killed in 1993, lined the streets of the capital Pretoria to voice their dismay at his scheduled release.

Hani was also the leader of the ANC’s military wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe. He was shot outside his home in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg. The assassination threatened to plunge South Africa into political violence ahead of its transition from white minority rule to democracy.

Police kept a heavy presence at the prison — where Walus, now 69, has spent over 28 years after being sentenced to life imprisonment — while awaiting the marchers to arrive.

People are also reading…

Walus was scheduled to be freed on Thursday following a court ruling last week that he should be released on parole within 10 days as he had met the required threshold.

However, he is receiving medical treatment in prison after he was stabbed - allegedly by a fellow inmate - on Tuesday.

Many protesters told The Associated Press that Walus should not be released as they believe he did not fully disclose his motive for killing Hani and who else was involved in the murder.

“We are happy with what has happened, after hearing that he is in hospital. We ask God to do what is necessary,” said protester Nontokozo Shezi, referring to Walus being stabbed in prison.

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila was among the protesters, and expressed the party’s solidarity with Hani’s family and supporters, saying “Chris Hani gave his life for this country and the manner in which the court judgement was released amounted to killing him for the second time."

“We are here to express our solidarity with the people of South Africa who feel aggrieved, from across all political parties and institutions who have sent us messages about this matter,” said Mapaila.

Mapaila said the party has briefed its lawyers to file court documents opposing Walus’ release.

Pinky Numa, one of the protesters, said she was not convinced that Walus was remorseful of his actions and that he continues to be respected by racists. “He is hailed as a martyr by racists of our country, by racists of the world. We do not know, upon his release, what other massacres they are planning against our people,” Numa said.

Walus has been granted an extension for residence in South Africa after his citizenship was revoked in 2017 while he was in prison.

According to the government, he will serve the rest of his sentence on parole in South Africa instead of being deported to his home country Poland.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

The extended Senate campaign in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, football legend Herschel Walker, has grown increasingly bitter ahead as their Dec. 6 runoff nears. With Democrats already assured control of the Senate, it’s a striking contrast from two years ago, when the state’s twin Senate runoffs were mostly about which party would control the chamber in Washington. Warnock casts Walker as unqualified and unfit for office. Walker mocks Warnock as a hypocrite beholden to President Joe Biden. The broadsides reflect the candidates’ furious push in the four weeks between the Nov. 8 general election and runoff to persuade their supporters to cast another ballot.

Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye

Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye

Former President Donald Trump is drawing criticism for dining with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The meeting came days after Trump launched his third campaign for the White House. Trump had dinner Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago club with West, who is now known as Ye, as well as far-right activist Nick Fuentes, who has used his online platform to spew antisemitic and white nationalist rhetoric. Ye has also made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks. Trump says he gets along great with Ye and didn't know Fuentes or his views.

Biden tells GOP his hopes, gets stiff response from McCarthy

Biden tells GOP his hopes, gets stiff response from McCarthy

President Joe Biden says he hopes lawmakers can work together to fund the government, boost spending for Ukraine and avert a crippling rail strike. His comments came as he met with congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday. Biden is seeking to lock in more legislative wins before Democrats lose unified control of Washington on Jan. 3. But Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the likely new Republican House speaker, said Biden “got an indication that it’s going to be different” once the GOP takes control of the House. He blasted the Biden administration’s immigration policies, and promised a new round of investigations once the GOP is in power.

Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes

Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes

Iraq's prime minister says part of the staggering $2.5 billion in funds embezzled from the country's tax authority will be retrieved and that an investigation to recover the full amount is ongoing. Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said Sunday in a statement 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or $125 million, will be recovered through the seizure of properties and assets belonging to a well-connected businessman complicit in the fraud. The premier stressed the ongoing investigation would not spare anyone involved in the scheme. Officials say it’s unlikely that an embezzlement scheme of this scale could unfold without the knowledge of higher-ups.

Ex-prison warden faces trial over inmate abuse allegations

Ex-prison warden faces trial over inmate abuse allegations

The former warden of an abuse-plagued federal women’s prison known as the “rape club” went on trial Monday. The former warden is accused of molesting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells. Ray J. Garcia retired after the FBI found nude photos of inmates on his government-issued phone last year. Garcia is among five workers charged with abusing inmates at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, and the first to go to trial. Prosecutors said during opening statements that Garcia followed a pattern that started with compliments and flattery and escalated to sexual encounters. Garcia has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Garcia would face up to 15 years in prison.

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner

The White House says singer Jon Batiste has been chosen to perform at Thursday's state dinner that will highlight long-standing ties between the United States and France and honor President Emmanuel Macron. A spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden says Batiste is an artist who transcends generations and his music inspires and brings people together. The 36-year-old Batiste most recently was bandleader and musical director on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The state dinner is the first of the Biden administration and is part of a broader state visit to the United States by Macron.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tour of Quad County Corn Processors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News