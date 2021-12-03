South Alabama officers search for inmate accused of escape

STAPLETON, Ala. (AP) — Law officers in south Alabama are searching for an inmate accused of escaping from a work detail.

Jonathan Singleton was being sought late Thursday, Al.com reported.

He was part of a crew doing maintenance at a training center in Stapleton when he walked away Thursday afternoon, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities say they believe Singleton was aided in his escape by someone who drove him out of the area. Singleton might be in or around Perdido or Atmore, sheriff's officials said.

He had been awaiting trial on drug-related charges and a charge of receiving stolen property.

