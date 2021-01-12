South Carolina AG faces complaint over election challenge

Wilson has recently acknowledged Democrat Joe Biden as the legitimate winner of the 2020 election and said he is unaware of any evidence presented to substantiate allegations of election fraud. But last month, Wilson made a filing that encouraged the U.S. Supreme Court to consider a lawsuit brought by the Texas attorney general that challenged the election results in four key battleground states that Biden won, Kenney wrote.

“Mr. Wilson now concedes there is no evidence for what he urged the U.S. Supreme Court to find and hold just one month ago,” Kenney wrote. “This amounts to a confession he violated his obligations as a member of the bar and warrants punishment, particularly in light of the harm he helped cause.”

Wilson is a former chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association. On Monday, his former aide, Adam Piper, resigned as executive director of the group amid revelations it sent a robocall encouraging “patriots” to march on the Capitol and demand Congress overturn the election results.