South Carolina capital requires masks in some city schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s capital city has mandated the use of masks in city schools where some students are too young to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, a move that Mayor Steve Benjamin has said will help protect vaccine-ineligible children amid the pandemic’s resurgence.

City Council members voted nearly unanimously Thursday to ratify a state of emergency declared by Benjamin. The mayor, in his third and final term, has said he made that move to enable him to require masks for children between ages two and 14, as well as faculty, staff and visitors in both public and private schools and day care centers.

“Our children 12 and under do not have a choice to be vaccinated, as of right now,” Benjamin said during Thursday's meeting. “If we are required to send our children to school — and I believe that we should — then the state ought to be required to protect our children while they’re at school.”