South Carolina capital's mayor mandates masks in schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The mayor of South Carolina's capital city has mandated the use of masks in city schools where some students are too young to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, a move he says will protect vaccine-ineligible children amid the pandemic's resurgence.

“What we’re facing right now with the rise of the delta variant is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin told The Associated Press on Wednesday, ahead of a news conference to discuss his plans. “Adults can make decisions for themselves. ... Children do not have that ability or autonomy, and its important that we do what we should do, as a mature, compassionate, civilized society, and provide for our children.”

The effort — which requires face coverings for children between ages two and 14, as well as faculty, staff and visitors in the city's schools and day cares, both public and private — puts Benjamin, a Democrat, at odds with Republican Gov. Henry McMaster as well as the GOP-controlled Legislature, which recently barred such policies for all public schools.

“The challenge is that our babies are unvaccinated," Benjamin, currently in his third and final term as Columbia mayor and among South Carolina’s most notable Democrats, said during a City Council meeting Tuesday.