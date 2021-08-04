South Carolina capital's mayor ponders school mask mandate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The mayor of South Carolina's capital city is considering issuing a school mask mandate, a move he says would protect vaccine-ineligible children amid the coronavirus's resurgence.

The effort would put Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, a Democrat, at odds with Republican Gov. Henry McMaster as well as the GOP-controlled Legislature, which recently barred such policies for all public schools.

Benjamin, who has previously declared a state of emergency during the pandemic, said during a City Council meeting Tuesday that he was considering issuing a new one, which he said would allow him to impose mask requirements in schools within the city's limits.

Because adults, as well as children age 12 and older, are eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, Benjamin said he was not considering a universal mask mandate, only one intended to protect age-ineligible kids.

“The challenge is that our babies are unvaccinated," said Benjamin, currently in his third and final term as Columbia mayor and among South Carolina’s most notable Democrats.

“If we as a community are not willing to do what is necessary to keep them safe and keep them alive, then that is indeed a statement on who we are as a people,” he added.