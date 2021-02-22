South Carolina companies to lawmakers: Pass hate crimes bill

The Hartsville Republican revived an effort that never really gained traction, even after the 2015 massacre of nine Black members at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston where a white man targeted a Bible study at the 200-year-old African-American church.

The bill backed by Lucas and with 29 other bipartisan sponsors would add up to five years in prison for someone convicted of a violent crime fueled by hate, three years for stalking or harassment and an extra year behind bars for vandalism. A hate crime would not be a violation by itself.

The opposition to the bill has been quiet so far. A Republican lawmaker suggested at public hearings that maybe police officers could be added to the list. Conservatives have said before that there is no need to add extra penalties on what are already illegal acts based on what while perhaps vile could be considered free speech.

The bill is waiting on a hearing in a House committee. Meanwhile, the state Chamber of Commerce has created a website and plans a social media push along with the businesses who are backing the proposal.