 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Carolina elections director resigns ahead of schedule

  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The executive director of the South Carolina Election Commission has left her position several months earlier than planned, with the agency saying she's taking a new job at a nonprofit that provides cybersecurity resources to election-related entities.

Marci Andino had planned to step away from her role Dec. 31 but left office on Friday to take over as director of the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center, part of the nonprofit Center for Internet Security, commission spokesman Chris Whitmire told The State newspaper.

Until a permanent replacement is found, Voter Services Director Howard Knabb is taking over the helm in an interim role, Whitmire said.

Leading the agency since 2003, Andino implemented a new statewide voter registration system, South Carolina's new voter ID law and candidate filing process.

Her departure follows tension with state Republican leaders in the runup to the 2020 election. She recommended stricter safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including expanding absentee voting.

“I have dedicated most of my life’s work to ensuring my fellow South Carolinians had the opportunity to vote in fair and impartial elections,” Andino wrote in a resignation letter that surfaced earlier this year. “As I near the fulfillment of the duties of my current post, I stand proud of our accomplishments. And as I plan for future opportunities, I will always remain steadfast in my dedication to the preservation of our democracy.”

People are also reading…

One of Andino's suggestions was challenged in court and made it all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court: the removal of a witness signature requirement for absentee ballots. But the court ruled unanimously that the rule should stay.

Andino also faced backlash when serving on an advisory board for Election Systems and Software, the country’s largest voting equipment company. News outlets reported that the vendor covered nearly $20,000 in expenses for Andino over a decade before the company won a contract to implement a new voting system in South Carolina.

She said she cleared her role on the board with the state ethics office and quit the position before bidding for a new voting system.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two more local health department in Michigan rescinded their school masking requirement Thursday despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying she will not enforce Republican-written budget provisions that threaten funding for counties with COVID-19 orders.

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting, President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress strained Tuesday to trim back his potentially historic $3.5 trillion government overhaul to win support from two key holdout senators ahead of make-or-break deadlines for votes.

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alek Skarlatos, a hero soldier-turned-Republican congressional candidate, started a nonprofit shortly after his 2020 defeat in a western Oregon race, pledging to advocate for veterans “left high and dry” by the country "they put their lives on the line for."

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged Friday at the Capitol to “get it done” as Democrats strained to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after days of frantic negotiations.

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit, hoping to keep the U.S. government from bumping dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help.

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday acknowledged frustrations as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after frantic negotiations failed to produce a deal.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City real estate agent joins the family business

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News