South Carolina gov gets anti-abortion org's 1st 2022 backing

Planned Parenthood attorneys sued immediately, and the entire law has been blocked from taking effect during the lawsuit.

“The right to life is the most precious of rights and the most fragile,” McMaster said then, in a statement. “We must protect life at every opportunity, regardless of cost or inconvenience.”

About a dozen other states have passed similar or more restrictive abortion bans, which could take effect if the justices use Mississippi's Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Footing on the abortion issue may start to shift very dramatically to the state level depending on the Dobbs decision,” Dannenfelser told AP.

Although McMaster is the first governor to get the group’s backing for next year’s election cycle, Dannenfelser said more such endorsements will come now that groups like hers have successfully campaigned to confirm “justices who would hear a case that could relax the control that the court has, in making abortion law in the states.”

“Endorsing a governor like Gov. McMaster is part of the culminating point of the whole movement,” she added.

———

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0