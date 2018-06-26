COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is trying to hold off a hard-charging businessman who was a complete unknown in the state six months ago in Tuesday's Republican primary runoff election.
McMaster was one of President Donald Trump's earliest supporters and welcomed the president to West Columbia for an election-eve rally. Vice President Mike Pence also campaigned with McMaster in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
But John Warren says his outsider candidacy makes him more like Trump than McMaster.
Warren is a millionaire businessman from Greenville and a Marine. He has endorsements from other challengers in the June 12 primary, and plenty of momentum against McMaster, who ascended to governor when Trump appointed Nikki Haley U.N. Ambassador.