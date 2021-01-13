South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's State of the State

Some have expressed legal concerns about successive states of emergency during the COVID-19 crisis. It was likely never contemplated in the past that our state and the whole country would find itself in need of a long-term state-of-emergency like this pandemic required. It was also likely never contemplated that a future General Assembly would be unable to meet and conduct business for such a long period of time.

I believe that the legislation being offered by Senators Chip Campsen and Tom Davis in the Senate and Speaker Jay Lucas and Representatives Jay Jordan and Jeff Johnson in the House strike the right checks and balances for both the Executive and Legislative branches. I offer my support for their proposals.

Finally, we all know this has been a tumultuous year, with shocking and disturbing displays of violence, lawlessness, anger and rage all across the country. We recently witnessed the shocking and sad desecration in our beloved Capitol in Washington. The voices and volume have become so loud that many Americans are not listening to each other. But this too shall pass. It will.

I’m reminded of a thought that I shared with you at the inauguration two years ago. I think it’s more appropriate now than it was then.