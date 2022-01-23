South Carolina governor considering plastic recycling bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is considering whether to sign into law a bill that would make it easier for businesses that recycle plastic by melting it to open in the state.

The bill passed both chambers of the General Assembly on Thursday after a group of House and Senate lawmakers worked out a compromise.

Supporters said recycling plastic this way is a safe business and good for the environment because it reduces trash in landfills.

Opponents of the bill said melting plastic to recycle it is an unproven industry and it's not enough to require firms that use the technique to pay a bond to promise to clean up any excessive pollution for five years after the law goes into effect.

The five-year bond requirement was a compromise after the bill's original three-year requirement stalled the proposal in 2021.

A spokesman for the governor said McMaster currently is reviewing the bill.

