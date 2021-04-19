South Carolina governor gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine Monday morning, nearly four months after testing positive for the virus.

McMaster and first lady Peggy McMaster both got the first of two Pfizer doses at a CVS pharmacy in Columbia, South Carolina, according to a tweet from the governor's office.

“To those who want a shot, get your shot!” McMaster tweeted.

Both McMasters tested positive for the virus in December, days after attending a Christmas event at the White House. McMaster received a monoclonal antibody treatment after “experiencing mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue,” his office said at the time.

Based on his age alone, McMaster, 73, would have been eligible for the vaccine in February, when the state made the vaccine available to all residents ages 65 and older. All South Carolinians ages 16 and older have been eligible for the vaccine since March 31.