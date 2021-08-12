South Carolina growth clustered along coast, Charlotte areas

Legislators taking public testimony as they contemplate how to redraw boundaries have already heard from some rural residents worried that the new districts will diminish their already limited power.

Though historically in South Carolina, rural areas often commanded state politics, the population shift makes the loss of power inevitable, said College of Charleston political scientist Gibbs Knotts.

“It was a long time dominated by the rural areas. That's just not the case anymore,” Knotts said.

The release of the redistricting data culled from the 2020 census is occuring more than four months later than expected due to delays caused by the pandemic. The redistricting numbers — which are used by states to redraw congressional and legislative districts — show where white, Asian, Black and Hispanic communities grew over the past decade.

The figures also show which areas have gotten older or younger as well as the number of people living in dorms, prisons and nursing homes. The data covers geographies as small as neighborhoods and as large as states. An earlier set of data released in April provided state population counts and showed the U.S. had 331 million residents last year, a 7.4% increase from 2010.

