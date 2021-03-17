South Carolina House OKs bill allowing open carry of guns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House gave key approval Wednesday to a bill allowing people to carry guns without concealing them.

Legislators voted 82-33 in favor of the so-called open-carry bill after more than six hours of debate, with some Democrats joining Republicans. The legislation would allow people who already have a concealed-weapons permit to keep those guns visible in public.

The state is just one of five without open carry, joining atypical partners such as California, Florida, Illinois and New York.

The bill is enthusiastically backed by many Republicans and conservatives, who have said it makes sense to let people carry the weapons they can already have in a visible holster. Laws against pointing a gun at someone or threatening someone with a gun without a legal reason would remain on the books.

“This bill brings us in line with the vast majority of the country," said lead bill sponsor Rep. Bobby Cox, a Republican from Greenville.

Some Democrats said legalizing open carry would lead to more violence and death in the state, and they accused Republicans of voting for the bill to win political points with voters.