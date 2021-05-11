South Carolina House OKs constitutional convention call

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The state House approved Tuesday a proposal that would add South Carolina to a list of states calling for a convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

The proposal passed 66-42. It would have South Carolina limit its call for the convention to a few items — spending checks on the federal government, limiting the federal government’s jurisdiction and power, and setting term limits for Congress.

A group of a few dozen enthusiastic supporters waved signs at cars as they entered the Statehouse garage and then settled into the second floor lobby for several hours of debate Tuesday.

Rep. Bill Taylor, who has pushed for the proposal for years, told members they have the power to change Washington, D.C., by voting for the resolution.

“They will never, ever, ever limit their own power,” the Aiken Republican said of the federal government. “It’s human nature.”

The resolution is now sent to the Senate. With two days left in the session there isn't enough time for senators to take it up, but it will be waiting for them when they return in 2022.