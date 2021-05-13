South Carolina lawmakers end formal session, to return soon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's Legislature is ending its regular session on Thursday, ceremonially wrapping up its duties but expecting at least several returns later in the year to handle more work, including how to spend federal funding related to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to deal with allocations from federal COVID-19 relief money will be top on the list. State senators last month approved a $10 billion spending package, which included an infusion of $1.7 billion in federal money and economic growth that was not previously part of a House-approved measure.

On the floor Wednesday, Senate Republican Leader Shane Massey said lawmakers could come back for several weeks in June to allow the House to complete its expanded budget work, and also for chambers to consider conference reports. This summer, they'll return again to handle any vetoes Gov. Henry McMaster may issue on their budget.

Lawmakers will also plan to resurface in Columbia in the fall to wrangle with the redistricting of U.S. House seats, as well as their own state House and Senate jurisdiction boundaries, following last year's U.S. Census Bureau count.