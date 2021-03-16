South Carolina lawmakers reject transgender sports ban bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A committee in the South Carolina House rejected a bill Tuesday that would have prevented transgender students from playing on girls’ sports teams in middle and high school.

The House Judiciary Committee tabled the bill without a recorded vote, likely dooming any chance it has of passing in 2021.

South Carolina was one of more than 20 states considering restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors this year. Mississippi's Legislature has already passed the sports ban and similar proposals are winding through other conservative legislatures in states such as Alabama and Tennessee.

The ban's death in South Carolina was swift. Republican Rep. Micah Caskey asked for the measure to be tabled less than three minutes after it was introduced and Republicans could not get enough support to take a recorded vote.

Caskey said his problems started with the bill's introduction. It stated there are two biological sexes and that the sex of a person is objectively determined by genetics and anatomy at the time of birth.