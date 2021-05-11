South Carolina receiving $2.5B in pandemic relief aid

With more than 80,000 job openings and a labor shortage affecting all areas of the state’s economy, McMaster argued last week that the shortfall was created in large part due to the supplemental federal payments, which include an extra weekly $300 to unemployed workers.

During an online meeting Tuesday with the director of the state’s jobless benefits agency and members of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, McMaster noted other governors, including Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, have taken similar action on unemployment assistance.

The governor also said he saw the state as well-positioned to return to its pre-pandemic economic vibrance, particularly if businesses in the multibillion dollar tourism industry can staff up in time for the burgeoning summer tourist season. That is a task he said would be assisted by removing the unemployment benefit.