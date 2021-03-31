South Carolina senators want say in who runs election agency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators approved a bill Wednesday that would end the terms of the five members of the State Election Commission, force the state's elections director to resign and allow the Senate to approve who takes over those roles.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey said the goal is to make the Election Commission like the state board over health and environment, where senators get a say in who runs the board and the agency. The Senate also gets to confirm or reject a number of the governor's cabinet appointments.

“If there is not this direct continual oversight, they do things they wouldn’t do otherwise,” said Massey, a Republican from Edgefield.

A spokesman for the governor called the bill a power grab that would invite political interference in elections.

In the wake of the 2020 elections, there is skepticism about any changes in how elections are run and, specifically, any changes to an agency that was structured to be independent when it was created more than 50 years ago.

”Maybe that was originally the reason — to keep legislative influence out of the process that elects the people who serve in this General Assembly," said Sen. Nikki Setzler, a Democrat from West Columbia.