 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Carolina Statehouse to get air cleaning devices
View Comments
AP

South Carolina Statehouse to get air cleaning devices

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A legislative committee has approved spending $313,000 on devices that clean the air of viruses and mold in the six buildings on the South Carolina Statehouse grounds.

Officials expect the air ionizing devices should be in place next month, The Post and Courier of Charleston reported.

The state prison system already has installed some of the machines and said they immediately slowed the spread of COVID-19 among inmates and workers.

The devices can eliminate the coronavirus, but also other more common viruses that cause illnesses. They can also eliminate mold, an important consideration in a complex where each building is at least 40 years old, according to the state Department of Administration.

The agency that oversees maintenance on many state buildings is also evaluating how much it will cost to put the machines in 46 other facilities it manages, Department of Administration spokesperson Kelly Coakley said.

Members of the Joint Bond Review Committee who approved putting the machines in the six Statehouse buildings, a parking garage and the South Carolina Supreme Court building across the street think all the devices can be paid for through federal COVID-19 relief money.

The same committee set aside $1.7 million in December to put the air ionizing devices in 21 state prisons and administrative buildings and the number of COVID-19 cases dropped, Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling told the newspaper.

“It absolutely works. We’ve proven it works,” Stirling said. “For the money we’ve saved in people not getting sick, it’s more than paid for itself."

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Post and Courier.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcano erupts on Icelandic peninsula

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos
National Politics

Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, on Wednesday posted the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies she alleges shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

+9
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
National Politics

Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem Tuesday but insisting it’s under control and saying he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News