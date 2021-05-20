South Carolina's US Rep. Tom Rice backs Jan. 6 panel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina — who has acknowledged his vote in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump may cost him his seat — has yet again found himself among a small group of Republicans voting with Democrats, supporting a commission to study the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Rice on Wednesday was among 35 Republicans who voted for the panel's creation, which passed the House 252-175. The move defied the wishes of both House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Trump, who urged Republicans to oppose the legislation he called a “Democrat trap.”

In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Rice said he was “shocked and angered” by the violence and felt it necessary to learn from the day's events.

“As members of Congress, we took an oath to defend our democracy,” Rice said. “I believe we must fully know the facts and causes of the event in order to secure our Capitol and ensure our democracy remains intact for future generations.”