 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Dakota Democrats strategize on abortion, elections

  • Updated
  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Democrats are convening in Fort Pierre Friday as they look to reverse a slide that has dwindled their representation in the Statehouse to its lowest point in 60 years.

It's also been well over a decade since the Democratic Party won an election for a statewide office, but there have been some victories for progressives at the ballot box through citizen-initiated measures. Party activists will be discussing ballot measure strategy on Friday and Saturday, including whether to get behind a campaign to reverse a state law that banned abortions last month.

Democrats also believe the race for secretary of state is winnable and want to boost their candidates for governor and U.S. Senate. Here's what to watch from the two-day convention:

ABORTION

The state party has not always been clear-cut in its stance on the right to an abortion. In 2020, the party adopted a platform that said it supports the “right for women to make medical decisions for their own bodies,” but did not specifically mention the procedure.

People are also reading…

However, the party's stance and activism around the issue will likely come to the forefront at the convention because South Dakota banned abortions last month when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Party Chair Randy Seiler said the convention would feature “a robust discussion about the various aspects of choice and women’s reproductive rights and government control.”

The party will also discuss whether to get behind ballot campaigns to overturn the state's current outright abortion ban, which only allows the procedure to save the pregnant woman's life and has no exceptions for instances of rape or incest.

The Democratic Party has backed ballot measure campaigns in the past and has seen some success. Most recently, it helped defeat a constitutional amendment that would have made it more difficult for ballot measures that raise taxes or spend significant government funds.

“South Dakota has an independent streak and a lot of prairie populism,” Seiler said, adding that the defeat of the proposed constitutional amendment during the June primary sent “a clear message” that South Dakota voters value the ability to enact laws at the ballot.

SECRETARY OF STATE

The number of voters registered as Democrats has been shrinking in recent years, to the point that the Republican Party has an almost two-to-one advantage in registered voters. But Democrats are looking for winnable races as they hope for a momentum change and believe that the secretary of state's office might offer them an opportunity.

Last month, Republican candidate Monae Johnson beat out incumbent Secretary of State Steve Barnett for the GOP nomination. She formed her candidacy around “election integrity” in a nod to Republican fears that were instigated by former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Seiler said he had been approached by moderate Republicans who suggested he run against Johnson, but added that several other Democrats have expressed interest in the nomination.

“Dumping Steve Barnett and basically nominating an election denier is going to have consequences” for the Republican Party, Seiler said. “I think secretary of state will be a competitive race this time.”

OTHER CANDIDATES

Democrats will also select a candidate to run against former Attorney General Marty Jackley, the Republican who is a favorite to get his old job back in November. The party is also expected to nominate state Rep. Jennifer Keintz for lieutenant governor after gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith, a House lawmaker, announced her as his running mate Thursday.

The convention will also give Democrats an opportunity to fundraise and strategize for the gubernatorial campaign, as well as for U.S. Senate candidate Brian Bengs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump weighs early 2024 launch as January 6 committee looms over his future

Trump weighs early 2024 launch as January 6 committee looms over his future

Former President Donald Trump is anxiously mulling when, exactly, he should announce a presidential run for 2024 -- a decision that has become even more pressing as he tries to reclaim control of his image following a spate of damaging revelations by the House select committee investigating his role in January 6, 2021.

Jan. 6 panel: More turning up with evidence against Trump

Jan. 6 panel: More turning up with evidence against Trump

A member of the House Jan. 6 committee says more witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Capitol insurrection following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s devastating testimony last week against former President Donald Trump. Illinois Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger says “there will be way more information" in two public hearings this month and to “stay tuned,” because people are emerging “every day.” Hutchinson testified that Trump wanted to join an angry mob of his supporters who marched to the Capitol, where they rioted. Hutchinson also said then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone was concerned Trump would face criminal charges if the Republican then-president joined them.

Biden signs order on abortion access after high court ruling

Biden signs order on abortion access after high court ruling

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion as he faced mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to be more forceful on the subject. Raising his voice, he renewed his strong criticism of the Supreme Court's decision two week's ago to end that constitutional right. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Cassidy Hutchinson, Trump White House aide, now in spotlight

Cassidy Hutchinson, Trump White House aide, now in spotlight

Two years after completing a White House summer internship, Cassidy Hutchinson was in the room where the president’s top aides debated how they could overturn his election loss. The former aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows testified Tuesday at a surprise hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Hutchinson disclosed new details about what Meadows and former President Donald Trump knew about possible violence at the Jan. 6 rally. She testified that she heard Trump demand that attendees not be screened, saying, “I don’t effing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me.”

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation amid a mass revolt by top members of his government. His departure marks an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone. He said: “Them’s the breaks.” The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

Pope denies resignation rumors, hopes to visit Kyiv, Moscow

Pope denies resignation rumors, hopes to visit Kyiv, Moscow

Pope Francis has dismissed rumors he plans to resign anytime soon and says that he hopes to visit Moscow and Kyiv after travelling to Canada later this month.  Francis also told Reuters in an interview published Monday that the idea “never entered my mind” to announce a planned retirement at the end of the summer, though he repeated he might step down some day as Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI did in 2013.He revealed that his knee trouble, which has caused him to use a wheelchair for over a month, was caused by a “small fracture” that occurred when he misstepped while the knee ligament was inflamed.

Singapore hangs 2 drug traffickers despite opposition

Singapore hangs 2 drug traffickers despite opposition

Two drug traffickers have been hanged in Singapore, bringing the number of executions this year in the city-state to four. Activists said the prison department gave the belongings and death certificates for Malaysian Kalwant Singh and Singaporean Norasharee Gous to their families after their execution Thursday morning. Rights groups said the executions were a blatant flouting of international laws. Amnesty International said Singapore is one of just four countries known to have executed people for drug-related offenses in recent years. Kalwant, who was convicted in 2016 of bringing heroin into Singapore, was the second Malaysian to be executed this year. The hanging of another Malaysian in April sparked an outcry because he was believed to be mentally disabled.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian special forces fly their flag over Snake Island

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News