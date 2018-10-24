Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Supporters of a South Dakota government ethics constitutional amendment have significantly outraised their opponents ahead of Election Day.

State campaign finance reports show Represent South Dakota received over $500,000 in cash and donated goods or services from mid-May through Monday in support of Constitutional Amendment W. Opposition group W is Wrong raised about $124,000.

The ballot question would tighten campaign finance and lobbying restrictions and create an ethics commission. Major contributors to Represent South Dakota included Washington D.C.-based political action committee End Citizens United, Massachusetts-based anti-corruption organization Represent.Us and filmmaker J.J. Abrams and executive Katie McGrath.

Initiative opponents have highlighted supporters' out-of-state funding in the campaign. W is Wrong's top donors included the South Dakota Bankers Association and Americans for Prosperity, a Virginia-based conservative group backed by the billionaire philanthropist Koch brothers.

