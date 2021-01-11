South Dakota GOP lawmakers not worried about armed protests

“I don't think there's too much concern,” said House Speaker Rep. Steve Haugaard, who will leave his role as Speaker this week. “Everybody here believes that we're pretty isolated.”

Haugaard was spotted attending a “Stop the Steal” rally in Sioux Falls earlier this month, but said that he has not closely followed the news as law enforcement has identified and arrested those involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

But Wiik has raised questions about who the rioters at the U.S. Capitol were, suggesting that they were not supporters of the president.

“No one knows who is who,” he said. “Anyone can put on a Trump hat.”

Records show that the insurrectionist mob was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, members of the military and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals.